Loading articles...

Dutch intelligence says it's uncovered 2 Russian spies

Last Updated Dec 10, 2020 at 10:28 am EST

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A Dutch intelligence agency said Thursday that it has uncovered two Russian spies who were targeting the Netherlands’ science and technology sector.

The General Intelligence and Security Service said the agents worked at the Russian embassy and had diplomatic accreditation.

“Both intelligence officers have been declared persona non grata by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the Dutch agency said. “Consequently they are no longer allowed to work as diplomats in the Netherlands, and they will have to leave the country forthwith.”

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
UPDATE: SB Queen's Park Crescent now open to traffic, but NB Queen's Park Crescent remains CLOSED from College to B…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:27 AM
Quite a bit of cloud right now (as of 8:25am Dec. 10) for #Toronto GTA but some sunshine today too. Risk of wet wea…
Latest Weather
Read more