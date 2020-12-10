COVID-19 projections suggest percent positivity is flattening, lockdown not as effective as first

Ontario’s latest round of COVID-19 projections points to some interesting trends and developments as the province heads into the holiday season.

Among the key findings, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, and Dr. Adalsteinn Brown say COVID-19 cases continue to grow, referring to it as at a “critical juncture”, while percent positivity appears to be flattening. The mortality rate across the province is further increasing, an impact also being felt in long-term care settings.

Brown notes that recent lockdown measures currently enforced for Toronto and Peel have not had nearly the same impact as the first lockdown in March. This has resulted in health officials projecting COVID-19 cases will total roughly 2,500 a day by Jan. 10 assuming a 1 percent growth rate.

Projections show that it could be 4,000 cases a day under a 4 percent growth rate.

Toronto, meanwhile, is currently reporting around 70 percent of its new COVID-19 cases have no epidemiological link, meaning public health cannot trace where the transmission came from.

Peel Region is far lower, at 28 percent.

Peel Region is currently reporting the highest COVID-19 testing percent positivity at 11 percent, followed by Toronto and York Region at 6 percent. York is currently under the province’s ‘Red-Control‘ zone restrictions.

In Ontario’s long-term care homes, projections reveal that overall mortality continues to increase and may exceed 25 deaths per day within a month. As of Dec. 8, Ontario says there are currently 115 reporting an outbreak of COVID-19, with well over 1,000 cases at these homes. Of the 115 homes under an outbreak, health officials say 37 of them are based on one staff member initially testing positive.

Furthermore, Brown says ICU occupancy will continue to be above 200 beds for the next month and may go higher if public health interventions are relaxed.

Toronto and Peel will be under lockdown until at least Dec. 21.