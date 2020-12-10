Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CBS White House reporter Weijia Jiang is writing a memoir
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 10, 2020 3:23 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 10, 2020 at 3:28 pm EST
This image released by CBS News shows White House correspondent Weijia Jiang in Washington. Jiang is working on a memoir about her experiences as a Chinese American. One Signal Publishers announced Thursday that Jiang’s “Other” would come out in Spring 2022. (Michele Crowe/CBS via AP)
NEW YORK — CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang is working on a memoir about her experiences as a Chinese American.
One Signal Publishers, a Simon & Schuster imprint, announced Thursday that Jiang’s “Other” would come out in Spring 2022.
“In rural West Virginia where I grew up, most residents had never laid eyes on Chinese people until they saw my parents and me,” Jiang, 37, said in a statement. “In China where I was born, I’m the foreign relative who married a White guy. In various newsrooms where I have worked, no one looked like me. And in the Trump White House, I stood out as the only Chinese American reporter regularly interacting with the president.”
Jiang has been a White House reporter since 2018 and has clashed several times with President Donald Trump, who once called her “so obnoxious” as she attempted to ask a question about North Korea and told her to “Please sit down” after she pressed him about then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who was facing sexual assault allegations.