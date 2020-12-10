Loading articles...

Canadian police chiefs apologize for 1968 opposition to decriminalizing homosexuality

Last Updated Dec 10, 2020 at 10:14 am EST

TORONTO — Canada’s police chiefs are apologizing to LGBTQ communities for their former opposition to decriminalizing homosexuality.

The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police says its formal apology comes because today is International Human Rights Day.

Chief Bryan Larkin, president of the association, says he apologizes for the harm caused by the lack of support.

He says police continued to criminalize members of sexual and gender diverse communities despite federal government decriminalization in 1968.

He says the organization can’t fully understand the damage it inflicted.

Larkin says law enforcement must stand against homophobia, transphobia, and other marginalization.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2020.

The Canadian Press

