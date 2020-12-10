1 person pulled from four-alarm blaze in North York

A four-alarm fire at a North York high-rise has sent at least one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Fire crews were called to an apartment building on Bathurst Street near Steeles Avenue just after 8:30 p.m.

Firefighters were greeted by heavy smoke coming from the fifth floor of the building.

One person was pulled from the blaze without vital signs.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the victim.

TTC shelter buses have been sent to the scene to assist those who have been evacuated from the building.