Loading articles...

US govt, states bring antitrust action against Facebook

Last Updated Dec 9, 2020 at 2:58 pm EST

WASHINGTON — Federal regulators asked Wednesday for Facebook to be ordered to divest its Instagram and WhatsApp messaging services as the U.S. government and 48 states and districts accused the company of abusing its market power in social networking to crush smaller competitors.

The antitrust lawsuits were announced by the Federal Trade Commission and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“It’s really critically important that we block this predatory acquisition of companies and that we restore confidence to the market,” James said during a press conference announcing the lawsuit.

Marcy Gordon And Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
NB DVP approaching York Mills - centre lane blocked with a stalled vehicle. #NBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:42 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Winter Weather Travel Advisory ENDED for #Toronto and southern Durham region but continues for parts of eastern Ontario…
Latest Weather
Read more