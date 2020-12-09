Loading articles...

The Lovesac Company: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Dec 9, 2020 at 7:14 am EST

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ The Lovesac Company (LOVE) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $2.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 16 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 88 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $74.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65.6 million.

The Lovesac Company shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOVE

The Associated Press

