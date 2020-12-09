Snowy morning commute in the GTA, winter travel alert for York and Durham

It’s a snowy start to Wednesday morning in Toronto making for some slick driving conditions, especially in areas north and east of the city.

Around two to four centimetres of snow covers the ground in most parts of the GTA with some heavier snow to the north. A winter travel advisory remains in effect for York and Durham Regions.

Snow is expected to continue over the regions and end by mid morning. Travel may be hazardous for a few hours due to the accumulating snow, slippery conditions and reduced visibility.

A few centimetres of snow is expected with more accumulation in areas with higher elevation. Travel conditions should improve throughout the morning as temperatures will rise above freezing during the middle to late morning meaning precipitation will become lighter or mix with rain.

For Toronto and the rest of the GTA the snow will taper off to flurries and end around 8 a.m.. The rest of Wednesday will see cloudy skies with a chance of showers and some gusty winds out of the west.