New, separate ramp from eastbound QEW to 403 brings confusion and traffic jams

There are some angry drivers on the QEW through Oakville today after a new ramp opened up without notice or warning.

Every eastbound QEW commuter in the GTA is used to taking a shared exit with Ford Drive in order to access the 403. But this week, the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) opened up a separate 403 ramp, with no signage to say specifically, “don’t take Ford Drive“.

GTA commuters have been calling our @680NEWStraffic centre all week complaining about confusion, lack of clear signage, and delays for the new ramp to EB403 from the EB QEW. It’s no longer a shared ramp with the Ford Drive exit, it has its own exit now. @680NEWS pic.twitter.com/aE3KDgVx0I — Mark Douglas (@Douglas680NEWS) December 9, 2020

The existing green highway signs do have new orange signs bolted on top, showing only the distance to the new ramp. Callers to the 680 NEWS traffic centre have been calling all week complaining about the unsolicited change.

“Physical highway signs. They’re very confusing to figure out. An electronic billboard would be way easier to explain what’s happening,” one caller said.

And they’re complaining about the traffic jams that stem from all of the confusion.

“Why don’t they refund everybody the gas they wasted standing there,” another one lamented.

Traffic jams have been springing up all week with confused drivers getting off at Ford Drive expecting to take the 403 as they always do, only to realize that they can’t when it’s too late.

Other drivers, though, said on Twitter that it’s not hard to figure out the new ramp.

We have sent questions to the MTO about all this and how they did or did not handle the signage, and have yet to hear back.