Loading articles...

Pennsylvania governor says he's tested positive for COVID-19

Last Updated Dec 9, 2020 at 2:44 pm EST

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home.

The second-term Democrat said a routine test on Tuesday detected the coronavirus.

“I have no symptoms and am feeling well,” Wolf said in a statement. “I am following CDC and Department of Health guidelines.”

Wolf’s spouse, Frances Wolf, has been tested but has not received the result, Wolf said. She is quarantining with him at their home in Mount Wolf, near York.

Wolf is one of several governors who have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, including the governors of Oklahoma, Missouri, Virginia, Nevada and Colorado. President Donald Trump also contracted the virus.

Wolf, who is 72, said he continues to work remotely.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 25 minutes ago
NB DVP approaching York Mills - centre lane blocked with a stalled vehicle. #NBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:42 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Winter Weather Travel Advisory ENDED for #Toronto and southern Durham region but continues for parts of eastern Ontario…
Latest Weather
Read more