Peel police share photo of large dresser duct taped to car roof

Last Updated Dec 9, 2020 at 7:34 am EST

A photo of a massive dresser duct taped to the roof of a car shared by Peel police on Twiter. (Photo/Peel Regional Police)

Peel Regional Police have shared a stunning photo on Twitter of a large dresser duct taped to the roof of a Jetta.

It’s not clear where the car was spotted or if the driver is facing charges.

The tweet from police says tape isn’t enough to secure a “dresser to the roof of your car as you drive on the road.”

