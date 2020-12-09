Ontario makes alcohol takeout, delivery from restaurants permanent

The provincial government has made allowing alcohol in takeout and delivery orders from restaurants permanent.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario announced back in March that bars and restaurants that already have a liquor license would be able to sell alcohol, including through a third-party app.

Bars and restaurants have been struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic and were recently forced to shut down for indoor and outdoor dining in Toronto and Peel Region due to rising case numbers.

In a release from the province, Attorney General Doug Downey said, “We’re building on the actions we took early in the pandemic to support local restaurants, bars and other businesses by providing permanent help to workers and small businesses as they face these ongoing challenges.”

There is no limit on the quantity of alcohol that can be purchased for takeout or delivery, but the drinks must be sold in sealed and unopened containers, according to the rule, which also states such sales must take place between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m