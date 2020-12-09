Markham's mayor supports York staying out of lockdown, wants more restrictions in place

Markham’s mayor says while he supports the province’s decision to keep York Region in its current ‘Red-Control‘ zone, he would like to see some added restrictions put in place to help curve the spread of COVID-19.

Frank Scarpitti, who made a special request to provincial health officials recommending that York not enter a lockdown, says the jurisdiction is running at a 6.6 percent infection rate but that data points to there being very little spread happening inside small businesses, such as restaurants.

“Switching the big box retailers and the major shopping malls to curbside only. That would certainly eliminate the opportunity for further spread of COVID-19,” Scarpitti told 680 NEWS.

“And then the small businesses and restaurants would continue to operate with the new restrictions that they received when we went into the Red Zone. Data is showing that there are very few cases coming from restaurants. We think the smaller retailers are being very cautious, and rightly so.”

Scarpitti said he supports Dr. Karim Kurji, York’s medical officer of health, who has also maintained confidence that the region does not need to be under lockdown in order to see a positive impact.

“If it’s [a lockdown is] being considered, I say take a measured approach and the measures would be big box, big shopping centres move to curbside and small business and restaurants continue to operate with existing restrictions,” Scarpitti added.

On Tuesday, York Region’s major hospitals warned that they’ve reached a ‘tipping point’ in their ability to cope with COVID-19.

The heads of Mackenzie Health, Markham Stouffville, and Southlake Regional Health Centre cited a rapidly rising number of coronavirus patients over the last week has pushed their hospitals to the brink of a capacity crisis.

“I think it’s a concern that I share,” Scarpitti said of the statement.

“…It was a call to action to all of us. Very simple things have been consistent throughout the pandemic and their call to action is, when you’re outside of the house, wear a mask. When you’re dealing with someone outside of your household, physically distance. And please do not have social gatherings.”

“Right now, the majority of the cases still are coming from those events more than anything else,” the mayor said.

The latest figures in York show just over 1,200 active cases in the municipality, including 65 patients who are hospitalized, with 10 in the ICU.

According to data from the province, the region’s seven-day rolling average of new cases has risen to 107.6 per 100,000 people for the week ending Dec. 4, an increase of 17.6 percent from the previous week.

Of Ontario’s new 1,890 COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, York Region confirmed 187 local cases. That is up 46 cases from the 141 reported on Tuesday, though York is still well-shy of record case counts reported over the last week.