Man stabbed, two women arrested near Wilson and Allen Road

Two women have been arrested and a male suspect is being sought after a man was stabbed near Wilson Avenue and Allen Road.

Police were called to Wilson and Champlain Boulevard just after 5 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

A man was located on the scene with stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspects allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle, but police were able to locate it.

Two women were taken into custody and a third suspect fled on foot.

Officers are looking for a black male, five foot 11 inches, with a muscular build. He was wearing a dark blue jacket with fur on the hood and gold slippers.

