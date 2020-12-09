Loading articles...

Hydro-Quebec launches new subsidiary specialized in energy storage business

Last Updated Dec 9, 2020 at 8:44 am EST

A Hydro Quebec logo is seen on their head office building in Montreal, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

MONTREAL — Hydro-Quebec has launched a new energy storage business aimed at power producers, transmission providers and distributors, as well as commercial and industrial markets.

The utility says EVLO Energy Storage Inc. will design, sell, and operate medium- and large-scale energy storage systems.

EVLO systems will also include power control and energy management software.

Hydro-Quebec says EVLO storage systems have been tested in actual operating conditions on its grid.

EVLO has signed a deal with Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. regarding a project in France.

The plan includes the installation of a storage system in the transmission system operated by France’s national transmission provider, RTE, under a long-term agreement between RTE and Innergex.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:INE)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: WB 401 approaching Keele in the express - fire crews now dousing this dump truck fire. Two right lanes rema…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 22 minutes ago
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Winter Weather Travel Advisory ENDED for #Toronto and southern Durham region but continues for parts of eastern Ontario…
Latest Weather
Read more