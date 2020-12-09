Loading articles...

Gunman behind mass shooting in Nova Scotia had targets in Halifax: search warrants

Last Updated Dec 9, 2020 at 2:58 pm EST

A fire-destroyed property registered to Gabriel Wortman at 200 Portapique Beach Road is seen in Portapique, N.S. on Friday, May 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

HALIFAX — Newly released documents suggest the gunman behind the April mass shooting in Nova Scotia had planned to “get” a pair of people in Halifax during his murderous rampage, but the Mounties were warned by his common-law spouse while he was on the loose north of the city.

The information is contained in partially redacted RCMP search warrants, which say Halifax Regional Police officers were dispatched to a residence where they provided protection to two people.

No other details are provided, but the suggestion that the killer was headed to Halifax falls in line with the route he was taking after he killed 22 people in northern and central Nova Scotia during a 13-hour rampage.

On the night of April 18, the killer set fire to several homes and killed 13 people in Portapique, N.S.

He then evaded police while dressed as a Mountie and driving a vehicle that he had modified to look exactly like an RCMP cruiser.

He resumed killing people he knew and others he came across the next morning before he was fatally shot by a Mountie at a gas station on a highway just north of Halifax.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
NB DVP approaching York Mills - centre lane blocked with a stalled vehicle. #NBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:42 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Winter Weather Travel Advisory ENDED for #Toronto and southern Durham region but continues for parts of eastern Ontario…
Latest Weather
Read more