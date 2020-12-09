Loading articles...

Driver dies, Kansas highway shut in fiery FedEx truck crash

Last Updated Dec 9, 2020 at 8:58 am EST

OLATHE, Kan. — The driver of a FedEx semitrailer died after the truck sailed over the side of a highway bridge in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, early Wednesday, crashed onto the road below and erupted in flames, authorities said.

The crash happened around 4 a.m., when the truck launched off the side of the Kansas Highway 7 bridge and landed on Kansas Highway 10 below near Olathe, police said. The crash led to a large fire that consumed the truck and shut down all lanes of K-10 in the area as fire crews battled the flames and police investigated.

The name of the driver was not immediately released.

K-7 remained open, although damage to bridge where the truck went over the side was visible.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB 401 approaching Keele in the express - fire crews now dousing this dump truck fire. Two right lanes rema…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 27 minutes ago
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Winter Weather Travel Advisory ENDED for #Toronto and southern Durham region but continues for parts of eastern Ontario…
Latest Weather
Read more