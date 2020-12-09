Loading articles...

1 week left to send your Christmas cards out; see Canada Post's holiday deadlines

Last Updated Dec 9, 2020 at 9:03 am EST

A Canada Post employee climbs into a mail truck in Halifax on Wednesday, July 6, 2016. Canada Post says it is experiencing Christmas-level parcel volumes as Canadians do more of their shopping online amid COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

We’re still more than two weeks away from Christmas but the clock is ticking to ensure your gifts and cards are mailed out in time.

The Canada Post holiday deadlines are out and Dec. 9 is the first date on their list.

If your planning on sending Christmas cards across the country by regular mail and want to guarantee they get there on time, you need to start sending them out in the next week.

According to the mail carrier, Dec. 9 to 16 is the window to send something by regular parcel and ensure it arrives by Christmas day.

You have some wiggle room if you’re willing to spend more on shipping. The last chance date to ensure your items arrive on time is Dec. 21.

“What we’re seeing with more and more Canadians shopping online this year, plus people dropping off items to send to love ones that they can’t go visit, there is an incredible amount of volume that we’re working through,” says Canada Post spokesperson John Hamilton. “We have a huge capacity but we are scraping our heads on the ceiling this Christmas.”

See the full list of dates with Canada Post’s holiday sending guidelines.

