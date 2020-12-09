Loading articles...

China orders removal of 105 apps, including TripAdvisor

Last Updated Dec 9, 2020 at 5:44 am EST

HONG KONG — Companies including the Chinese arm of TripAdvisor Inc. have been ordered by regulators to overhaul their mobile phone apps in what the Chinese government said is a crackdown on pornography and other improper content.

The National Cyberspace Administration ordered the removal of 105 apps including TripAdvisor from app stores this week, although it gave no details of what each app was accused of doing wrong. It cited what it said were public complaints about obscene, pornographic and violent information or fraud, gambling and prostitution.

The ruling Communist Party tightly controls what the Chinese public sees online and has launched repeated crackdowns on websites and apps.

TripAdvisor China, a joint venture between TripAdvisor and its Chinese partner Trip.com, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Following the removal of its app in China, Nasdaq-listed TripAdvisor’s stock price was down 1.68% to $29.59 at the market’s close in the U.S. on Tuesday.

TripAdvisor owns a 40% stake in TripAdvisor China, with Trip.com owning the other 60%. Under the partnership, the companies share its travel inventories and content.

___

Associated Press writer Joe McDonald in Beijing contributed to this report.

Zen Soo, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 21 minutes ago
There"s a collision on the SB 400 south of Mapleview in the left lane and another approaching Rutherford in the lef…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 8 minutes ago
Heavier bands of snow still targeting north and east GTA (as of 5:46am WED) but conditions improve this morning. Al…
Latest Weather
Read more