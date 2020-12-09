Loading articles...

Will B.C.'s government fix the racism in its health care system?

In this Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, beds are set up inside a mobile emergency room outside a hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/David Goldman

In today’s Big Story podcast, an investigation into an allegation of a racist game being played by hospital staff turned into a detailed report about system racism in British Columbia’s health care system. The province has vowed to take action, but Indigenous people have heard those promises before. What will it take to really transform the system? How will the government even begin? And how long will it take in the middle of two separate health emergencies—both of which disproportionally impact Indigenous and racialized people?

GUEST: Liza Yuzda, legislative reporter, News1130 and CityNews Vancouver

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 21 minutes ago
There"s a collision on the SB 400 south of Mapleview in the left lane and another approaching Rutherford in the lef…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 8 minutes ago
Heavier bands of snow still targeting north and east GTA (as of 5:46am WED) but conditions improve this morning. Al…
Latest Weather
Read more