Will B.C.'s government fix the racism in its health care system?

In today’s Big Story podcast, an investigation into an allegation of a racist game being played by hospital staff turned into a detailed report about system racism in British Columbia’s health care system. The province has vowed to take action, but Indigenous people have heard those promises before. What will it take to really transform the system? How will the government even begin? And how long will it take in the middle of two separate health emergencies—both of which disproportionally impact Indigenous and racialized people?

GUEST: Liza Yuzda, legislative reporter, News1130 and CityNews Vancouver

