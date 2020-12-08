Woman has charges upgraded to murder after man dies of injuries

A woman originally charged with attempted murder has had her charges upgraded to murder after the alleged victim died of his injuries.

Police were called to Coxwell Avenue and Hanson Street on Dec. 2 just before 7 p.m.

It’s alleged a man and woman were arguing and the woman allegedly stabbed the man.

He was rushed to hospital with critical condition and later died of his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Matthew Rigby, 37, of Toronto.

The woman was located and arrested.

Candace Burkett, 35, of Toronto, was arrested and originally charged with attempted murder. The charge has been upgraded to second-degree murder.

She will appear in court via a virtual link on Wednesday morning.