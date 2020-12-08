Loading articles...

Woman has charges upgraded to murder after man dies of injuries

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A woman originally charged with attempted murder has had her charges upgraded to murder after the alleged victim died of his injuries.

Police were called to Coxwell Avenue and Hanson Street on Dec. 2 just before 7 p.m.

It’s alleged a man and woman were arguing and the woman allegedly stabbed the man.

He was rushed to hospital with critical condition and later died of his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Matthew Rigby, 37, of Toronto.

The woman was located and arrested.

Candace Burkett, 35, of Toronto, was arrested and originally charged with attempted murder. The charge has been upgraded to second-degree murder.

She will appear in court via a virtual link on Wednesday morning.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:55 PM
CLEAR: EB 401 east of the Allen express. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:19 PM
Wet roads overnight into tomorrow morning. Leave extra travel time and you may need to clear some slush off your ca…
Latest Weather
Read more