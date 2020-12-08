Loading articles...

Woman dies in fail-to-remain collision in Mississauga

File photo of a Peel police cruiser.

A woman has died in what police believe is a fail-to-remain collision in Mississauga.

Police were called to Tomken Road and Meyerside Drive around 7:45 p.m. after a woman was located in the roadway with injuries.

She was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police are treating the incident as a fail-to-remain collision at this point, but it is still under investigation whether her injuries were caused by a vehicle.

The intersection has been shut down.

