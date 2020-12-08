Loading articles...

Toronto cop convicted in beating of Dafonte Miller pleads not guilty to discreditable conduct

Michael Theriault, centre, and Christian Theriault, left, arrive at the Durham Region Courthouse in Oshawa, Ont., ahead of Dafonte MIller's testimony, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A Toronto police officer convicted of assaulting a young Black man has pleaded not guilty to discreditable conduct before a police tribunal.

Const. Michael Theriault made a brief appearance before the tribunal today by videoconference.

However, his disciplinary hearing has been adjourned until the appeals in his criminal case are concluded.

He was sentenced to nine months in jail last month for beating Dafonte Miller in Whitby, Ont., in December 2016.

The officer has been suspended without pay since the sentence was issued on Nov. 5, after being suspended with pay since his arrest.

Prosecutors alleged during the trial that Theriault and his brother beat Miller with a metal pipe, rupturing his eye, among other injuries.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Joseph Di Luca said Theriault’s crime further degraded the Black community’s trust in the police.

