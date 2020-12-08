The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Tuesday, Dec. 8

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

11:10 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 1,564 new COVID-19 cases and 36 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

The provincial health department says 12 of those deaths occurred in the past 24 hours while 22 occurred in the first six days of December.

Hospitalizations increased by 17 to reach 835, with nine more patients in intensive care for a total of 114.

Given the rising indicators, Premier Francois Legault told reporters today the province hasn’t ruled out stricter lockdown measures and urged Quebecers to follow public health rules.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.

The Canadian Press