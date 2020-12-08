Ahead of 'Space Jam 2', the spotlight is on Canadian Eric Bauza as the voice of Bugs Bunny

Longtime fans of the ‘Looney Tunes‘ are likely to correlate Bugs Bunny with legend Mel Blanc – known as the voice actor of the famous cartoon rabbit and his pals Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, and many others.

There’s a new rabbit in town and he originally hails from Scarborough, Ont.

A quick Google search of Eric Bauza – a Centennial College graduate – will immediately lead you to Wikipedia, where the 41-year-old Canadian can be seen donning a Toronto Raptors sweater as you read about his long list of accomplishments and roles as a voice actor.

These include the ‘Teenage Ninja Turtles‘, ‘Transformers‘, and ‘Fairly Odd Parents‘, among several others.

COVID-19 PSA from Bugs Bunny.. ???????? pic.twitter.com/cIxsGdKMFT — Eric Bauza (@bauzilla) March 19, 2020

There are truly so many credits to his name that it’s hard to keep count but it’s Bauza’s role as Bugs Bunny that has many people talking, especially with ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy‘ – the sequel to 1996 hit ‘Space Jam’ – set for release in the summer of 2021.

In it, NBA star LeBron James will entrust Bugs and his Looney Tunes friends to help him search for his missing son, Bronny. The stakes are high, of course, as it will involve a basketball game.

It will mark Bauza’s first time voicing Bugs – as well as Daffy Duck, Pepe Le Pew, Tweety Bird, and Marvin the Martian – in a feature film produced by ‘Black Panther‘ director Ryan Coogler.

It’s safe to say that many Canadians, basketball fans, and cartoon fans alike are looking forward to hearing Bauza’s incredible talents come to life on the big screen.