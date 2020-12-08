S&P/TSX composite up in early trading, U.S. stock markets retreat

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged higher, helped by gains in the energy, financial and metals and mining sectors, while U.S. stock markets fell in early trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.76 points at 17,592.11.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 21.99 points at 30,047.80. The S&P 500 index was down 8.65 points at 36,83.31, while the Nasdaq composite was down 31.17 points at 12,488.78.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.18 cents US compared with 78.12 cents US on Monday.

The January crude contract was down 31 cents at US$45.45 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.44 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$7.60 at US$1,873.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was down two cents at US$3.49 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.

The Canadian Press