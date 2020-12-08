Loading articles...

Raven that was stolen from Montreal-area zoo has been found: executive director

Last Updated Dec 8, 2020 at 11:28 am EST

MONTREAL — A Montreal-area zoo says a raven that went missing during a break-in at the property last month has been found.

Ecomuseum executive director David Rodrigue says Kola the raven is back home and doing well after being rescued by police on Saturday.

Rodrigue said police and the zoo received a call about a bird in a box by the side of the road.

He said physical and behavioural tests have confirmed the bird is Kola, who is eating well and appears happy to be home.

The zoo reported in late November that someone had broken into the aviary at its property in Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue and either stolen or released Kola, who suffers from health issues and can’t fly well.

Rodrigue says that security has since been improved and that police are still investigating the incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020

Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

