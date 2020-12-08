Ontario Hospital Association urges people not to gather in large groups this Christmas

The Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) is speaking out, urging provincial residents to stay home and celebrate only with those from one household due to an increasingly precarious situation across several intensive care units.

The OHA, which represents Ontario’s hospitals and professional associations including nurses, physicians, and respiratory therapists, issued a statement saying it’s on the Ford government to put place strong public health measures in place to further spread the curve of COVID-19.

“The number of people in intensive care in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19 is rising, with potentially devastating consequences for patients,” the OHA said. “If hospitals, emergency departments, and ICUs are full, it means that surgeries, procedures, diagnostic tests, and routine care will have to be delayed, adding to a substantial backlog not just in hot spots, but throughout Ontario.”

On Tuesday, the province reported 1,600 new COVID-19 cases but among them, 794 people are currently in the hospital; up 69 patients from one day ago. Among the hospitalized, 219 are in the ICU and 132 are on ventilators.

This also comes one day after Toronto’s medical officer of health plead to the people of the city to alter holiday plans, saying residents are better off celebrating at home compared to what typical tradition has seen in the past.

“The case counts are so high, that I can only call this a very, very serious situation,” Eileen de Villa said on Monday.

Overnight census reports that 230 patients are now in critical care with COVID related conditions – total ICU count of 1,712. Growth concentrated in GTA and Central regions. Vaccines are coming but this fight is far from over. #onhealth #onpoli — Anthony Dale (@AnthonyDaleOHA) December 8, 2020

In mid-November, the OHA said the province had hit the critical mark of 150 COVID-19 patients in its intensive care units. ICU physician, Dr. Michael Warner, has been a proponent when it comes to the province’s approach to containing COVID-19, telling the Ford government on multiple occasions it needs to do more.

“We know that fatigue with public health restrictions has set in and that it is particularly painful to cancel traditional family gatherings – but this sacrifice pales in comparison to the pain of losing a loved one or watching them suffer,” the OHA added.

“While seniors and other vulnerable populations are at greatest risk from COVID-19, we have also seen serious health consequences and deaths among younger people, and we appeal to them to follow public health guidelines and thank those that are doing the right thing.”

Last week, the provincial numbers reported 656 people in Ontario were hospitalized with COVID-19. Nearly 30 percent of those patients (183) are reported to be in the ICU.

“No one is unaffected by COVID-19, and no one is exempt from doing their part,” the OHA noted.

“Whether you have a grandparent living in a long-term care home, a colleague with a heart condition, or a friend who is a nurse, physician, or respiratory therapist, we all know someone who needs and deserves our protection.”