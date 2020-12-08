Nearly a 3rd of Canadians still plan on gathering for the holidays

Health officials across Canada are urging residents to avoid gathering over the holidays, but a new poll shows some people aren’t listening.

New data from the Angus Reid Institute has found that a significant portion of the population are still planning on seeing people outside of their immediate households.

The poll shows that 30 percent of Canadians will visit friends and family while 10 percent say they will travel outside of their own community to do so.

In Ontario, 27 percent say they plan on visiting with friends and family and 8 percent say they plan on travelling to do so.

The data finds that 30 percent of Ontarians haven’t spent time with anyone outside their own homes in the last few weeks. Over half, 57 percent, say they have socialized with one to five people outside their homes. Fourteen percent have gathered with six or more.

These numbers are higher in Alberta and Quebec, two provinces that have been among the hardest hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Close to 35 percent in each province plan on celebrating with others.

The poll finds that 80 percent of Canadians are concerned about someone they know becoming sick. Those who aren’t concerned were twice as likely to say they would be gathering with others over the holidays.

The pandemic hasn’t completely dampened spirits this year. The data reports that despite the circumstances approximately the same number of Canadians say they are looking forward to the holiday season as in 2019.

Toronto’s medical officer of health says with COVID-19 cases steadily on the rise in the city, it’s wise for residents to plan and prepare for varying, uncommon holiday celebrations as we head into the new year.

Dr. Eileen de Villa said the start of December regularly brings “traditionally-filled celebrations” but those typical holiday get-togethers must be completely rethought and reimagined.

“This year cannot be as usual,” de Villa pressed. “December is seven days along and we have reported just slightly more than 4,100 cases of COVID-19 and 61 deaths from it.”

“The case counts are so high, that I can only call this a very, very serious situation,” she added.

The continued rise in cases heading into the holiday season has forced government leaders into some difficult decisions. British Columbia announced monday that COVID-19 restrictions in that province have been extended to Jan. 8 as the transmission and community spread of the illness remain high.