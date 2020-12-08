Massey Hall joins music venue complex under deal with Allied Properties

Massey Hall’s multi-year facelift is becoming the anchor of a major Toronto music complex, under a new agreement with a local developer.

Allied Properties says it has struck an agreement that makes the historic concert space the focal point for Allied Music Centre, a seven-storey tower adjacent to the venue at Shuter and Victoria streets.

The urban office developer outlined a number of new spaces that will be housed in the building, including an unnamed “intimate” venue designed for smaller live events of up to 100 seated audience members.

There’s also a studio that can double as a classroom for musicians, as well as a new lounge to host events.

Representatives for the project were unable to immediately confirm the value of the transaction.

Massey Hall, which opened in 1894 as a choral music venue, is considered a jewel of Toronto’s music history. It’s hosted the likes of Glenn Gould, Gordon Lightfoot and Neil Young, who famously recorded his “Live at Massey Hall 1971” album in the space.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.

The Canadian Press