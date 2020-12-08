Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Marc Garneau C.I. in North York closed due to COVID-19 cases
by News staff
Posted Dec 8, 2020 9:21 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 8, 2020 at 9:50 pm EST
Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute in North York. CITYNEWS/Bertram Dandy
The Toronto District School Board has announced Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute in North York will be closed until at least Dec. 18 due to COVID-19 cases.
Toronto Public Health advised the school board to dismiss students and staff in order to finish up an investigation into the outbreak and conduct additional COVID-19 testing
According to the TDSB cases, there are currently seven active student cases of COVID-19. Another seven have been considered resolved.
Important Update: @TOPublicHealth has advised that, based on the current situation at Marc Garneau CI, all students & staff will be dismissed beginning tomorrow up to & including Friday, December 18 to allow TPH time to finish investigation & conduct additional COVID-19 testing.
There are two other schools in the TDSB that have closed due to COVID-19 cases. Thorncliffe Park Public School has reported 29 cases of COVID-19 among students and two among staff. A total of 17 are considered resolved.
The school was closed last Thursday after three staff members refused to work due to COVID-19 concerns.
Testing of asymptomatic students and staff at the school over two days led to the discovery of 19 positive cases of COVID-19 and 18 classes were placed in self-isolation.
Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy has reported seven cases of COVID-19 amongst students. One is considered resolved.