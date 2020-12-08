Marc Garneau C.I. in North York closed due to COVID-19 cases

The Toronto District School Board has announced Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute in North York will be closed until at least Dec. 18 due to COVID-19 cases.

Toronto Public Health advised the school board to dismiss students and staff in order to finish up an investigation into the outbreak and conduct additional COVID-19 testing

According to the TDSB cases, there are currently seven active student cases of COVID-19. Another seven have been considered resolved.

Important Update: @TOPublicHealth has advised that, based on the current situation at Marc Garneau CI, all students & staff will be dismissed beginning tomorrow up to & including Friday, December 18 to allow TPH time to finish investigation & conduct additional COVID-19 testing. — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) December 9, 2020

There are two other schools in the TDSB that have closed due to COVID-19 cases. Thorncliffe Park Public School has reported 29 cases of COVID-19 among students and two among staff. A total of 17 are considered resolved.

The school was closed last Thursday after three staff members refused to work due to COVID-19 concerns.

Testing of asymptomatic students and staff at the school over two days led to the discovery of 19 positive cases of COVID-19 and 18 classes were placed in self-isolation.

Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy has reported seven cases of COVID-19 amongst students. One is considered resolved.