Man injured after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough

Police investigate after a man was struck by a vehicle at McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue East. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough.

Toronto police say they were called to McCowan Road and Lawrence Ave around 6 p.m.

The victim was found on the scene, suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved remained on the scene.

Police have closed the northbound lanes of McCowan at Lawrence as they investigate.

Updated Today at 06:55 PM
Updated Today at 05:19 PM
