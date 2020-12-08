Loading articles...

John Wiley & Sons: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Dec 8, 2020 at 8:28 am EST

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) _ John Wiley & Sons Inc. (JW.A) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $68.4 million.

The Hoboken, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1 per share.

The publisher posted revenue of $491 million in the period.

John Wiley & Sons expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion.

John Wiley & Sons shares have decreased 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 25% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

The Associated Press

