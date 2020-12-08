John Lennon's death, 40 years ago today

It’s a moment etched into the memory of millions.

The day when Howard Cosell cut into Monday Night Football to break the news that broke the heart of music fans around the world.

“An unspeakable tragedy confirmed to us by ABC News in New York City. John Lennon outside of his apartment building on the west side of New York City, shot twice in the back. Rushed to Roosevelt hospital, dead on arrival.”

It’s been 40 years since the world lost John Lennon.

The famous Beatle was gunned down at the age of 40 outside of his apartment building in New York. He was 10 years removed from his time with the most famous band in the world. The cultural impact that the Beatles and Lennon had left on millions around the globe is impossible to measure.

The untimely death of Lennon left his legion of fans and contemporaries wondering what could have been.

“What songs were in his head that weren’t recorded yet,” says Graham Nash. “What songs that could have possibly changed the world once more were in his head when he was killed.”

A crowd of 50,000 people showed up for a vigil days after Lennon was killed. Millions more around the world observed 10 minutes of silence.

The gunman, Mark David Chapman, was a 25-year-old delusional fan from Hawaii who had staked out the building for days. Chapman will take his 12th shot at parole next August.

Lennon was survived by his wife, Yoko One, and his two sons, Julian and Sean. He would have been 80 years old.