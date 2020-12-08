Feds won't disclose whether COVID-19 vaccine drug makers are liable for potentially serious side effects

The federal government is refusing to say if drug makers behind potential COVID-19 vaccines have been given an exemption for any legal responsibility if there are serious side effects to their shots.

A COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be approved in Canada within a matter of days and could be delivered as early as next week.

Health officials assure that serious side effects from vaccines are rare, but in health emergencies, most of Canada’s allies offer drug makers a legal exemption to liability; meaning if people experience unexpected problems from the shots, the company is free of lawsuits.

But Health Canada won’t say if that’s the case with vaccines, telling 680 NEWS in a statement they can’t discuss contracts due to confidentiality. The prime minister is only offering a vague assurance that Canadians will be protected, and stresses Health Canada has one of the most rigorous review processes in the world.

“There are no corners cut by Health Canada in terms of approving a vaccine for safe use by Canadians,” Justin Trudeau said.

Canada is the only G-7 country that does not have a vaccine compensation program, which offers cash in the unlikely scenario there is a health problem.

“The contract signed, there were questions of liability and Canada has undertaken the necessary measures to ensure that everyone is protected,” the prime minister added.

On Monday, Trudeau announced that Canada will be receiving its first shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year.

The first doses are expected to arrive sometime next week and up to 249,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will hit Canadian soil by the end of 2020.

In the UK, health officials rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval.