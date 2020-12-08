CP NewsAlert: Alberta tightens COVID restrictions; closes restaurants, casinos, gyms

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is shutting down restaurants, casinos and gyms in an effort to fight soaring COVID-19 case numbers.

He is also ordering the closure of recreation centres, librairies, theatres and personal service providers, such as hair salons, barbers.

The order comes into effect on Sunday.

Kenney says retail stores and churches can remain open, but at 15 per cent capacity.

Kenney is also imposing a provincewide mask mandate in indoor public spaces, including workplaces, and is banning social gatherings of any size indoors or out.

Alberta was the only province without a provincewide mask requirement, although many communities were already mandating face coverings.

More coming

The Canadian Press