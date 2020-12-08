Loading articles...

CP NewsAlert: Alberta tightens COVID restrictions; closes restaurants, casinos, gyms

Last Updated Dec 8, 2020 at 6:58 pm EST

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announces $43 million in repairs and improvements to provincial parks at a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is shutting down restaurants, casinos and gyms in an effort to fight soaring COVID-19 case numbers.

He is also ordering the closure of recreation centres, librairies, theatres and personal service providers, such as hair salons, barbers.

The order comes into effect on Sunday.

Kenney says retail stores and churches can remain open, but at 15 per cent capacity.

Kenney is also imposing a provincewide mask mandate in indoor public spaces, including workplaces, and is banning social gatherings of any size indoors or out.

Alberta was the only province without a provincewide mask requirement, although many communities were already mandating face coverings.

More coming

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 east of the Allen express. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:19 PM
Wet roads overnight into tomorrow morning. Leave extra travel time and you may need to clear some slush off your ca…
Latest Weather
Read more