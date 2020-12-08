Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
CP NewsAlert: Alberta tightens COVID restrictions; closes restaurants, casinos, gyms
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 8, 2020 6:45 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 8, 2020 at 6:58 pm EST
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announces $43 million in repairs and improvements to provincial parks at a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is shutting down restaurants, casinos and gyms in an effort to fight soaring COVID-19 case numbers.
He is also ordering the closure of recreation centres, librairies, theatres and personal service providers, such as hair salons, barbers.
The order comes into effect on Sunday.
Kenney says retail stores and churches can remain open, but at 15 per cent capacity.
Kenney is also imposing a provincewide mask mandate in indoor public spaces, including workplaces, and is banning social gatherings of any size indoors or out.
Alberta was the only province without a provincewide mask requirement, although many communities were already mandating face coverings.
The Canadian Press
