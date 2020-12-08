Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
COVID-19 has hit Canadian charities where it hurts
by The Big Story
Posted Dec 8, 2020 5:12 am EST
In this Nov. 9, 2018, file photo money gets dropped into the kettle during the Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree Kick Off outside the Hobby Lobby store in Augusta, Ga. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP, File
In today’s Big Story podcast, this is the time of year when Canadians traditionally up their giving. But a lot of that tends to happen in person. This year, Covid-19 has made that tough. And the big picture isn’t much better: In a year of economic hardship, fewer Canadians have money to spare for charity, and more Canadians than usual need the help these organizations provide.
How has the pandemic hit charities? What have they done to adjust to “these unprecedented times”? And how can Canadians who do have the means get their money where it needs to be for the holidays?
GUEST: Bruce MacDonald, President and CEO of Imagine Canada