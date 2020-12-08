Loading articles...

COVID-19 has hit Canadian charities where it hurts

In this Nov. 9, 2018, file photo money gets dropped into the kettle during the Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree Kick Off outside the Hobby Lobby store in Augusta, Ga. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP, File

In today’s Big Story podcast, this is the time of year when Canadians traditionally up their giving. But a lot of that tends to happen in person. This year, Covid-19 has made that tough. And the big picture isn’t much better: In a year of economic hardship, fewer Canadians have money to spare for charity, and more Canadians than usual need the help these organizations provide.

How has the pandemic hit charities? What have they done to adjust to “these unprecedented times”? And how can Canadians who do have the means get their money where it needs to be for the holidays?

GUEST: Bruce MacDonald, President and CEO of Imagine Canada

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
SB 404 ramp to WB 401 Express partially blocked by a stalled truck
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:10 AM
Good Tuesday morning! It’s another cold start to the day. Clouds increase tonight and some areas will see some light ❄️ (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more