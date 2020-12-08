Loading articles...

China, Nepal say Everest a bit higher than past measurements

Last Updated Dec 8, 2020 at 3:58 am EST

BEIJING — China and Nepal have jointly announced a new height for Mount Everest, ending a discrepancy between the two nations. The new official height is 8,848.86 metres (29,032 feet), slightly more than Nepal’s previous measurement and about four meters higher than China’s.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:40 PM
#CityNews
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 47 minutes ago
Good Tuesday morning! It’s another cold start to the day. Clouds increase tonight and some areas will see some light ❄️ (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more