Canada's Snowbirds announce their flight schedule for 2021 marking big milestone

Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds fly past the Peace Tower during the Canada Day noon show on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, July 1, 2019. Federal officials are releasing the details of how July 1 will go down this year without the usual festivities on Parliament Hill acting as an anchor for cross-country parties. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Canada’s iconic military aerobatics team will be back in the air in the new year to mark a major milestone.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds have released their tentative schedule for the 2021 season, celebrating their 50th anniversary.

The team says the show is the result of six months of intensive preparation and training and consists of over 50 different formations and maneuvers.

It will also follow recommended health measures.

The season opens the first weekend in June with a stop in Ottawa on Canada Day and shows in Toronto over Labour Day weekend.

