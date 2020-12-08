Canada's Snowbirds announce their flight schedule for 2021 marking big milestone

Canada’s iconic military aerobatics team will be back in the air in the new year to mark a major milestone.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds have released their tentative schedule for the 2021 season, celebrating their 50th anniversary.

The team says the show is the result of six months of intensive preparation and training and consists of over 50 different formations and maneuvers.

We’re excited to announce our 2021 schedule! Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this schedule is subject to change. #Staysafe and we hope to see you soon! #snowbirds50 #cfsnowbirds pic.twitter.com/PBRhsu8MMf — CF Snowbirds (@CFSnowbirds) December 8, 2020

It will also follow recommended health measures.

The season opens the first weekend in June with a stop in Ottawa on Canada Day and shows in Toronto over Labour Day weekend.