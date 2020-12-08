Loading articles...

Brown-Forman: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Dec 8, 2020 at 7:58 am EST

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ Brown-Forman Corp. (BF.A) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $240 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 50 cents.

The liquor company that makes Jack Daniel’s and other brands posted revenue of $985 million in the period.

Brown-Forman shares have risen 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 29% in the last 12 months.

The Associated Press

