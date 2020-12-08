Loading articles...

Avalanche warnings, power cuts after snowfall in Austria

Last Updated Dec 8, 2020 at 5:14 am EST

BERLIN — Authorities in Austria issued avalanche warnings Tuesday for the east of the country as 4,000 homes there were without electricity and one man was injured while on a back-country skiing tour.

After several days of heavy snowfall in East Tyrol and other parts in the Austrian Alps, several roads were still closed in Tyrol and some valleys were cut off from the rest of the country. Electricity provider Tinetz said several electrical lines were snapped either by snow or by fallen trees, public broadcaster ORF reported.

A 23-year-old German man was injured Monday in the Hahnenkamm skiing region in Tyrol when he went skiing on a closed slope. He was taken by rescue plane to a hospital in Kempten in Bavaria, ORF reported.

Neighbouring Switzerland and northern Italy saw massive snowfall over the weekend and snow also hit parts of Germany and Spain as well.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:40 PM
#CityNews
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:10 AM
Good Tuesday morning! It’s another cold start to the day. Clouds increase tonight and some areas will see some light ❄️ (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more