Universal Music buying Bob Dylan’s entire song catalogue

Last Updated Dec 7, 2020 at 7:44 am EST

Bob Dylan’s entire catalogue of songs, which reaches back 60 years and is among the most prized next to that of the Beatles, is being acquired by Universal Music Publishing Group.

Tthe deal covers 600 song copyrights including “Blowin’ In The Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin’,” and “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” “Tangled Up In Blue.”

Dylan has sold more than 125 million records globally. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, the first songwriter to receive such a distinction.

inancial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Associated Press


