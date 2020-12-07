Loading articles...

Toronto Raptors announce 3 members of organization have tested positive for COVID-19

Last Updated Dec 7, 2020 at 12:21 pm EST

The Toronto Raptors are set to kick off early 2020 action on Saturday, Dec. 12 against the Charlotte Hornets. Ryan

The Toronto Raptors confirmed on Monday that three members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19 on the same week pre-season games are slated to begin.

The club did not reveal which members of team tested positive for the virus.

“All three are, and will continue to, self-isolate away from the rest of the organization,” the team said in a statement.

“Adherence to protocols, follow-up testing and contact tracing has so far revealed no spread to other members of the Raptors organization. We will continue to follow safety protocols, and will update the situation as appropriate.”

The club said the scheduled media availabilities for Nick Nurse and Kyle Lowry have been cancelled and that general manager Bobby Webster will speak around 1:15 p.m. later this afternoon.

The Raptors will play their home games for the first half of the 2020-21 season in Tampa, Florida due to COVID-19 travel restrictions from the United States to Canada.

Training camp is being hosted at Saint Leo University in St. Leo, Florida, with regular season games being held at the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Amalie Arena.

The Raptors first pre-season game is scheduled for Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets with regular season action getting underway on Dec. 23 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

