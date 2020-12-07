Loading articles...

Toronto man charged after noose found near Michael Garron Hospital

Nooses were also found on two occasions at Michael Garron Hospital, which police say they are not treating as hate-motivated. Tolu Olubode

Toronto police have made an arrest connected to a hate crime that happened six months ago on the Michael Garron hospital construction site.

Investigators said 34-year-old Jason Lahay of Toronto has been charged with mischief over $5,000 and three counts of criminal harassment. Investigators describe the case as hate-motivated but Lahay not been charged with a hate crime.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 13.

In early June, construction workers arrived on the job in the Coxwell and Sammon area and found two nooses on their equipment.

Police said Lahay is charged in relation to one of the nooses.

A task force was set up in response to several similar reports at construction sites across the city.

So far, police are linking only one of the nooses to the man they’ve arrested.

