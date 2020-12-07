City fire crews respond to flurry of fires across several Toronto homeless encampments

Toronto firefighters have been busy in recent days, responding to nine fires in homeless encampments over the weekend.

Chief Matthew Pegg says one was at HTO Park on Queen’s Quay and involved a highly flammable foam-based pod.

“When these polystyrene-based pods are exposed to heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flame, or other ignition sources they represent an immediate threat to life for those occupying them,” Pegg said on Monday.

“Polystyrene burns rapidly and vigorously, and when it burns it produces very thick, black toxic smoke.”

Pegg says the pods are not a suitable or safe means of shelter and that, fortunately, no one was hurt in the weekend fires.

So far this year, Pegg says Toronto firefighters have put out 226 encampment fires across the city, including one fatal fire in May.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of men and women have fled shelters and taken up refuge in encampments that have sprouted up across the city.

Activist organizations have pointed to several issues in recent months, such as an incident in Moss Park in which someone dumped propane into an operating generator, causing a fire.

55 encampment fires were reported between March 13 and the end of July across Toronto compared to only 10 such fires over the same period last year.