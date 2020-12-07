Loading articles...

Sinovac: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Dec 7, 2020 at 7:44 am EST

BEIJING (AP) _ Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $11.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had profit of 10 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $115.5 million in the period.

Sinovac shares have fallen nearly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 21% in the last 12 months.

