Possible money laundering at Ontario casinos highlighted in Auditor General's annual report

Ontario’s Auditor General has released her annual report looking at the provinces provincial programs and services. Some of the notable findings in the wide-ranging report are found below.

Metrolinx

Computer problems are leading to delays at Metrolinx. Auditor Bonnie Lysyk says IT glitches “cause train delays more often than necessary. Delays that result in lost revenue.”

Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario

The report raises concerns about problems at Ontario’s casinos regarding possible money laundering, saying “AGCO has not filled gaps in processes needed to address the risk of money laundering in casinos.”

“The audit raised the concern that the AGCO does not produce audited financial statements, required of all government organizations to demonstrate transparency and accountability.”

Bereavement Authority of Ontario

The audit concluded the BAO does not effectively protect people who are purchasing funeral services and products after a loved one has passed.

“The BAO does not require key purchasing information, such as price lists of funeral services and products, to be transparent and easily accessible by the public, who are often subject to high-pressure sales tactics”, the report outlines.

Condominium Oversight in Ontario

The report finds that many buyers of condos don’t fully understand the financial implications, such as maintenance fees and reserve funds needed for repairs.

“The audit found that condo owners had difficulty accessing condo corporation information and records, and complaints were closed too soon.”

Government Advertising

The report also turned a critical eye to the tax payer money the Ford government spends on advertising.

“The Auditor General notes that the provincial government spent $37.59 million on advertising in the 2019/2020 fiscal year. The report says there were ads totalling approximately $9.47 million that would not have passed the previous version of the Government Advertising Act, 2004 for being partisan, but changes to the Act in 2015 made it possible for these ads to pass our review.”