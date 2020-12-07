Loading articles...

Ontario announces $30M of wetlands funding after conservation authority members quit

Queen's Park in Toronto as seen in an undated file photo. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

Ontario has announced new funding for environmental protection today after several conservation authority members resigned over the weekend.

Steve Clark, minister of municipal affairs and housing, says the provincial government is investing $30 million to create and restore wetlands across Ontario.

Six members of Ontario’s Greenbelt Council resigned yesterday, following a similar move by former chair David Crombie on Saturday.

Crombie’s resignation notice said he was leaving in response to measures contained in the Progressive Conservatives’ omnibus budget bill that he argues would gut key environmental protections.

When asked if this morning’s announcement was in response to the resignations Clark says that there has been an ongoing conversation about protecting the province’s wetlands.

Clark also says that he wanted to work with the council members but they offered no plan to expand Ontario’s Greenbelt.

