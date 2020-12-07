Loading articles...

Officials blast NYC bar owner accused of running over deputy

Last Updated Dec 7, 2020 at 1:14 pm EST

Attorney Louis Gelormino speaks outside Mac's Public House during a press conference outside the closed bar on Staten Island Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in New York. Authorities in New York City said Danny Presti, the co-owner of the bar that was defying coronavirus restrictions, was arrested early Sunday, Dec. 6 after running over a deputy with his car. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

NEW YORK — The co-owner of a New York City bar accused of defying coronavirus restrictions was criticized by officials Monday after he was charged with running over a sheriff’s deputy with his car.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called Danny Presti a “coward” and blasted those who are still supporting him.

“How dare you?” Cuomo said at a coronavirus briefing. “What kind of signal are you sending? It’s repugnant to the values of any real New Yorker.”

The condemnation came a day after authorities say Presti tried to drive away from his Staten Island bar, Mac’s Public House, as deputies were arresting him for serving patrons in violation of city and state closure orders. They said Presti got into his car, struck a deputy and kept driving for about 100 yards as the deputy was left hanging onto the hood.

The deputy had two broken legs, but was out of the hospital, Sheriff Joseph Fucito said Monday.

Presti “should pay very, very serious consequences for what he did,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a separate briefing.

Presti, 34, was arraigned on charges including third-degree assault, reckless driving, menacing and resisting arrest and released without bail. He was expected to respond to the allegations at a news conference on Monday.

The Associated Press





