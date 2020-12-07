Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mexico arrests 2 who kidnapped mother in front of kids
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 7, 2020 10:48 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 7, 2020 at 10:58 pm EST
MEXICO CITY — Prosecutors in southern Mexico said Monday they have arrested two suspects for allegedly kidnapping a women in front of her two young daughters, one of whom filmed the abduction on a cellphone.
The daughters, both apparently younger than 10, tried to defend their mother. One can be heard on the video posted on social media yelling “Mommy, no!” as the two dragged the mother to a waiting pickup truck.
Another daughter tried to hold on to her mother and pull her away, before the abductors shoved the girl away.
Prosecutors in the southern state of Guerrero said the two tried to force the women to sign over her house. They identified one of the suspects as her stepson.
The woman was later found unharmed.
The abduction occurred Saturday in the impoverished, largely Indigenous township of Metlatónoc, Guerrero, one of the poorest areas in Mexico.